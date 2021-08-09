Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Welltower stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

