Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.1% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $320.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,287. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $322.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

