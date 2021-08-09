Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.90.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $600.61. 1,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,951. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.51 and a 12 month high of $601.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

