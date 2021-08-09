Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

WSO stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,825. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

