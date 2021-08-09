Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 38,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 85.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.