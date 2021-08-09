Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $683.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,457. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

