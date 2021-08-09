Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $534.02. 8,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

