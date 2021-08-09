WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research firms have also commented on WSBC. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

