Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $2,293,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 149.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $418,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.