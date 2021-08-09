WhiteCoin Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $755.03 million and $32.16 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00023077 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 935,683,960 coins and its circulating supply is 735,683,959 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

