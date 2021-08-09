Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLL. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

WLL stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 24,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

