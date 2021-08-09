Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in TopBuild by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,162,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $218.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.93. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.10.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.