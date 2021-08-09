Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $1,013,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 309,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,733,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,038 shares of company stock worth $10,612,628 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $208.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

