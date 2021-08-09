Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

