Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

