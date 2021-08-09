Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory stock opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.