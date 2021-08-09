Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 244,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $145.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

