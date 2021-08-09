Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBRBY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC started coverage on Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Wienerberger stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

