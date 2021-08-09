Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

WLDN opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willdan Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

