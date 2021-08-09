WillScot Mobile Mini’s (WSC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

WSC stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.26. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after buying an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 551,954 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

