Windward Capital Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. American National Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 127,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

UNP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.88. 32,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.