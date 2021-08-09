Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $56.17. 40,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,502. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.