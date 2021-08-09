Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.4% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Teradyne worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

TER traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.16. 11,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

