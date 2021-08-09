Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 261 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,464. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

