Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,813,000 after buying an additional 315,720 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 59,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.23. 7,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $310.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

