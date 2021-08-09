Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $441.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $443.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.60. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

