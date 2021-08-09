Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter worth $74,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

