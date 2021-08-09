Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Wireless Telecom Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. On average, analysts expect Wireless Telecom Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $2.55 on Monday. Wireless Telecom Group has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

