Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.71.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

