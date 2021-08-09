Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Down 9% This Week

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $974,150.63 and $15,044.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $164.39 or 0.00363090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00052102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00814697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00103484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,926 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

