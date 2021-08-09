Woodcoin Price Reaches $0.0546 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $438,899.41 and $86,361.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,769.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.76 or 0.06838085 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $586.37 or 0.01281129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00350268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00129413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00586184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00343651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00283029 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.