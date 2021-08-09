Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 289,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 543,135 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 187,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.