Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $948,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1,649.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after buying an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,856,000 after buying an additional 94,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,741. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91.

