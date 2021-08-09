Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 50,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,163,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,552,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,984. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

