Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 31.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $3,071,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

