World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Daniel Clinton Dyer Sells 1,407 Shares

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.47, for a total transaction of $259,549.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,569.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Clinton Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $244,653.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $195.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.90.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

