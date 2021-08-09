WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Barclays lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,771.

WPP traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 967 ($12.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,513. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 975.22. The company has a market capitalization of £11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.04%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

