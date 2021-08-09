WT Wealth Management Buys 14,806 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 533,251 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. 5,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

