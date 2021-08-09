WT Wealth Management Buys 256 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.0% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $629.41. 12,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,087. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $632.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $299.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

