WT Wealth Management Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

ROKU stock traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $400.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.57. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

