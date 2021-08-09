WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.81. 103,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,966. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $398.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

