WT Wealth Management Purchases 1,468 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDHQ. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 412.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 617.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.67. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.