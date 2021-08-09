Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.40 and last traded at $94.66. Approximately 43,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,697,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.90.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $4,231,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $111,574,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

