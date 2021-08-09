Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at SVB Leerink

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.22 on Thursday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,555,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter valued at about $9,678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1,130.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

