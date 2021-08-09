XIO (XIO) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.