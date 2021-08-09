XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $160.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.46.

NYSE XPO opened at $85.55 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,232,150 shares of company stock worth $436,297,148 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,684,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

