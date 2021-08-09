YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $111.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.21.

YETI stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. As a group, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,895,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,614,362 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

