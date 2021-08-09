Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 9.9% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.50. 4,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 615,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.68.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 53.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.