Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.59. 1,770,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,911. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

