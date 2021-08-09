Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $150.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.98 million and the highest is $151.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $602.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $613.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $695.89 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $745.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.00. 363,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

